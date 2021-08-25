Freelance HTML Designer

Design Brief

We are a creative agency based in London, looking to collaborate with a Developer/HTML Designer from Friday this week to help us produce a range of Motion HTML Display Banners for our client.

In total there will be 12 banners, 4 frames each (with minimal movement) and they have all been designed in Photoshop.

Dates: 2 days max. Must be completed by Wednesday, 1st of September for our client to go live.

Rate: £275 /day (GBP)

This is a remote working position.

We ideally need to book someone in by EOP on Thursday, 26th August.

Please send examples of your previous work, your portfolio, and/or website. We are only looking for someone who has experience in creating HTML display banners before.

We operate on 30-day payment terms, from the date we receive your invoice, once the project is completed.

We will be reviewing applications whilst the listing is live.

We look forward to hearing from you and I hope you have a great day.