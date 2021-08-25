Visual Design for a photo/weather app

Design Brief

Hi, I have a hobby/side project written in SwiftUI that I’d love to improve the visual design for. The iOS app is live today, it’s called WeatherHop. I would love to improve the icon, App Store screenshots, and the app itself. This app doesn’t make any money (it’s a hobby), but would be a great way for someone to build a portfolio with a live app. Depending on your interest this could be a small project (e.g., style guide) or a more involved design for key screens in app. I’m happy to figure out fair compensation ($, attribution in App Store listing, % profits of it ever makes money, etc).