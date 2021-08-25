Lead Designer (UX/UI, Brand) for Agency
Roger That Agency is looking for a designer with agency experience for remote part-time contract work immediately.
Though this is initially for a distinct project, the ideal candidate is someone who wants to be part of a fully virtual team of smart, fun, nice, and collaborative professionals.
To apply for this role, please ensure you answer the required questions. Your answers will help us get to know you better.
LEAD DESIGNER at ROGER THAT AGENCY
- Do you have agency experience?
- Like working in a fast-paced environment?
- Comfortable working with a remote, virtual team?
- Have a strong portfolio that showcases your WordPress (or similar) website design (UX/UI), brand, and typography experience?
If that sounds like you, read on.
As the lead designer on projects, you will be responsible for the design deliverables from conception to delivery, making sure our clients are heard and understood during the design process.
REQUIREMENTS
- 3-5 years of experience
- A strong portfolio in brand, typography, and UX/UI with a specific focus on WordPress/custom websites
- Agency experience with cross-functional, team-based work
- Expertise in modern design and layout programs (Adobe CC: Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign; InVision, Figma, Google Docs + Slides; Canva)
- Be extremely detail-oriented
- Excellent communication skills, verbal and written.
- Excellent time management skills
- Strong worth ethic, sense of urgency, and accountability
Not required but definitely a plus:
- Familiarity with content management systems and HTML/CSS
- Demonstrate proficiency using business lingo and talking about marketing tactics such as lead generation, SEO, CRM, Google Analytics, EBITDA, targeting, retargeting, revenue models, search engine marketing, direct response landing pages, and more.
- Bachelor's degree or higher (or relevant experience)
The Ideal Candidate for Roger That Agency
- Is curious and inquisitive, with a collaborative spirit
- Understands the impact of their work in the context of clients’ business goals
- Extremely detail and process-oriented
- Be able to easily take input, feedback, and criticism, even when don’t agree with it
- Work in an inclusive environment to grow and be challenged
CORE RESPONSIBILITIES
Concept Phase
- Attend client kick-off and design review meetings
- Review client discovery materials
- Design concepts within a strategy or brand
Execution Phase
- Work with the project team to craft and deliver a visual concept through final production.
- Design logos, brand systems, websites, print collateral, presentations, campaigns, social posts, and other media.
- Design type layouts and systems for digital and print applications, using advanced typography skills.
- Present work to our creative team, bringing a strong design point of view.
- Present work to clients.
- See projects through to completion.
Throughout the project:
- Work within our established process, using our team collaboration tools (Drive, Slack, Basecamp…)
- Complete work fully and on time, from conception to delivery
- Maintain brand consistency throughout all projects
- Liaise with external marketing and design teams, as needed
OUR CULTURE
Roger That offers big agency experience with small agency love and care. From distinctive logos and brand identities to marketing materials and powerful, high-performance websites, our talented and nimble team makes the process easier, smarter, faster, and downright enjoyable for our clients.
As a team, we look holistically at our clients’ businesses to understand their business, sales, and marketing challenges - and how we can help them stand out, attract customers, and grow.
From startups to multigenerational family businesses, we love working with people who are in the business of doing good - whether it’s good food or good causes or good solutions to important problems. We love what we do and want our clients to be delighted with our full-on focus, spirited support, and the beautiful branding and websites we create just for them.