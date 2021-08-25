Lead Designer (UX/UI, Brand) for Agency

Design Brief

Roger That Agency is looking for a designer with agency experience for remote part-time contract work immediately.

Though this is initially for a distinct project, the ideal candidate is someone who wants to be part of a fully virtual team of smart, fun, nice, and collaborative professionals.

To apply for this role, please ensure you answer the required questions. Your answers will help us get to know you better.





LEAD DESIGNER at ROGER THAT AGENCY

Do you have agency experience?

Like working in a fast-paced environment?

Comfortable working with a remote, virtual team?

Have a strong portfolio that showcases your WordPress (or similar) website design (UX/UI), brand, and typography experience?





If that sounds like you, read on.

As the lead designer on projects, you will be responsible for the design deliverables from conception to delivery, making sure our clients are heard and understood during the design process.





REQUIREMENTS

3-5 years of experience

A strong portfolio in brand, typography, and UX/UI with a specific focus on WordPress/custom websites

Agency experience with cross-functional, team-based work

Expertise in modern design and layout programs (Adobe CC: Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign; InVision, Figma, Google Docs + Slides; Canva)

Be extremely detail-oriented

Excellent communication skills, verbal and written.

Excellent time management skills

Strong worth ethic, sense of urgency, and accountability





Not required but definitely a plus:

Familiarity with content management systems and HTML/CSS

Demonstrate proficiency using business lingo and talking about marketing tactics such as lead generation, SEO, CRM, Google Analytics, EBITDA, targeting, retargeting, revenue models, search engine marketing, direct response landing pages, and more.

Bachelor's degree or higher (or relevant experience)





The Ideal Candidate for Roger That Agency

Is curious and inquisitive, with a collaborative spirit

Understands the impact of their work in the context of clients’ business goals

Extremely detail and process-oriented

Be able to easily take input, feedback, and criticism, even when don’t agree with it

Work in an inclusive environment to grow and be challenged





CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

Concept Phase

Attend client kick-off and design review meetings

Review client discovery materials

Design concepts within a strategy or brand





Execution Phase

Work with the project team to craft and deliver a visual concept through final production.

Design logos, brand systems, websites, print collateral, presentations, campaigns, social posts, and other media.

Design type layouts and systems for digital and print applications, using advanced typography skills.

Present work to our creative team, bringing a strong design point of view.

Present work to clients.

See projects through to completion.





Throughout the project:

Work within our established process, using our team collaboration tools (Drive, Slack, Basecamp…)

Complete work fully and on time, from conception to delivery

Maintain brand consistency throughout all projects

Liaise with external marketing and design teams, as needed





OUR CULTURE

Roger That offers big agency experience with small agency love and care. From distinctive logos and brand identities to marketing materials and powerful, high-performance websites, our talented and nimble team makes the process easier, smarter, faster, and downright enjoyable for our clients.

As a team, we look holistically at our clients’ businesses to understand their business, sales, and marketing challenges - and how we can help them stand out, attract customers, and grow.

From startups to multigenerational family businesses, we love working with people who are in the business of doing good - whether it’s good food or good causes or good solutions to important problems. We love what we do and want our clients to be delighted with our full-on focus, spirited support, and the beautiful branding and websites we create just for them.



