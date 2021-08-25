Website bu

Back
Design Brief

Hi!

Looking for a talented and creative Web builder and designer.

Preferably with previous experience with Hi-Tech websites.

Preferably located in Israel.

Budget: ~$4,000

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
