Design Brief
Website bu
Hi!
Looking for a talented and creative Web builder and designer.
Preferably with previous experience with Hi-Tech websites.
Preferably located in Israel.
Budget: ~$4,000
👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi!
Looking for a talented and creative Web builder and designer.
Preferably with previous experience with Hi-Tech websites.
Preferably located in Israel.
Budget: ~$4,000