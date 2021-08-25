Redesign my hunting accessories website

Design Brief

Hi,

We are looking to redesign our hunting accessories website and need someone with experience with UX and designing websites. The site is currently built on a paid Shopify theme, and is quite basic, so we want to greatly improve our customer experience by giving customers an exciting and creative shopping experience.

The design will need to be turned into a theme so that we can upload it to our Shopify store, so ideally we need someone with experience with front-end code.

For all those interested, please give us a brief intro to yourself and we will send you our site, and examples of other sites we like that we want to learn from so that you can give us an overview of how you would approach the project.

Best wishes,

Theo