Design Brief
I Need a US based designer.
- NB: any designer who is applying must be an individual and must be based in the United States
- Firstly I am in charge of a growing self improvement brand the very well mind brand and I need a graphic design who can creatively create varying designs that directly relate with self improvement content that would passed on by my brand in various formats
- You would be working with my brand, briefing and advising my team with regard to design style, format, print production and timescales
- Developing concepts, graphics and layouts for product illustrations, company logos and websites
- Determining size and arrangement of copy and illustrative material, as well as font style and size
- Preparing rough drafts of material based on an agreed brief
- Reviewing final layouts and suggesting improvements if required