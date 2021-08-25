Back
Design Brief

I Need a US based designer.

  • NB: any designer who is applying must be an individual and must be based in the United States
  • Firstly I am in charge of a growing self improvement brand the very well mind brand and I need a graphic design who can creatively create varying designs that directly relate with self improvement content that would passed on by my brand in various formats
  • You would be working with my brand, briefing and advising my team with regard to design style, format, print production and timescales
  • Developing concepts, graphics and layouts for product illustrations, company logos and websites
  • Determining size and arrangement of copy and illustrative material, as well as font style and size
  • Preparing rough drafts of material based on an agreed brief
  • Reviewing final layouts and suggesting improvements if required


Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
