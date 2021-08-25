Private Halloween Event Banner/Poster

Design Brief

Objective:

I will be hosting a private Halloween event for a large group of friends and would like to commission a custom banner/graphic for the event.

Illustration Products:

Will print the whole illustration on a 2.5' x 6' OR 4'x6' Vinyl Banner

Will crop center frame and make into an 18"x24" Movie Poster and 4"x8" cards

Example Styles Include:

The goal is to be unsettling, not overtly horrific.

Background Narrative:

The theme for this year is "I heard it too" based on the two-sentence creepypasta:

A young girl is playing in her bedroom when she hears her mother call to her from the kitchen, so she runs downstairs to meet her mother.

As she's running through the hallway, the door to the cupboard under the stairs opens, and a hand reaches out and pulls her in. It's her mother. She whispers to her child, "Don't go into the kitchen. I heard it too."

The event will take place deep in the forest in a remote location. The full narrative for the event is in development.

Additional Requests:

File be available for edits so that names of attendees on the poster can be changed.

_____________________________

Thanks for looking