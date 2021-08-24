Back
Design Brief

Rebranding Project for Tech Accelerator

Right our mission is to merge a few different business units that are uniquely branded under one main umbrella for our tech accelerator and VC fund.

At the moment we have two main logos/brands, but we'd like all our business units under one singular brand. We're wanting help with logo design as well as a cohesive brand identity including a branding guideline.

While we have a strong starting point including our current brand guidelines, we're looking for a designer that can help to creatively push us forward in unifying our brands.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 24, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
