Rebranding Project for Tech Accelerator

Design Brief

Right our mission is to merge a few different business units that are uniquely branded under one main umbrella for our tech accelerator and VC fund.

At the moment we have two main logos/brands, but we'd like all our business units under one singular brand. We're wanting help with logo design as well as a cohesive brand identity including a branding guideline.

While we have a strong starting point including our current brand guidelines, we're looking for a designer that can help to creatively push us forward in unifying our brands.