Back
Design Brief

Logo design for a Marketplace

Hello,

My name is Mayank and I am currently looking for a logo designer for a gaming marketplace startup.

I'm looking for something fun and modern. Let's get in touch to discuss more of this.

Thanks.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 24, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Open uri20200624 2483 1k992m?1593034041&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner