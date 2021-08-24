Frontend UI/UX design for blockchain

Design Brief

We are currently looking for a designer to help upgrade the appearance and functionality of our website. We have brand guidelines and a good idea of what we would like to see, so we are inviting any designers here to reach out so we can have a chat about working together on this project.

About Us:

Aspen Labs is a leading decentralized application company. Collectively Aspen possesses 10+ years of internal experience in the blockchain industry including finance, development, and community management.

Our revenue model is segmented into three areas, collect (NFT staking), Hypersphere exchange (4D Dex), and dLEND (social financing from Crypto users to traditional debt assets). This revenue model is intended to bring high interest-bearing passive and active investment options to the environment.

As currently composed our decentralized applications have no market equivalent. They stand as objectively unique products within the blockchain industry.