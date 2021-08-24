Design Brief

Avlon is looking for a Packaging Designer to design our latest new product launching in Spring 2022.

Talent: We are looking for designers or agencies who are well versed in Packaging Design, Identity, CAD, 3D Rendering, prototyping, and CPG.

Timeline:

Round 1 - Review Concepts

Round 2 - Tweak Concepts

Round 3 - Approve Final Design

Round 4 - Develop Final Art & Specs

Project Timelines: September - December

Payment Terms: 100% After completion of each round. NET 30 days.

About Us: Avlon is the world's leading manufacturer of Curly Hair Care products. Founded by Dr. Ali Syed, we have over 30 patents focused on curly hair. We are 100% POC & Family Owned. Based in Melrose Park, IL.