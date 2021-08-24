Packaging Design
Avlon is looking for a Packaging Designer to design our latest new product launching in Spring 2022.
Talent: We are looking for designers or agencies who are well versed in Packaging Design, Identity, CAD, 3D Rendering, prototyping, and CPG.
Timeline:
Round 1 - Review Concepts
Round 2 - Tweak Concepts
Round 3 - Approve Final Design
Round 4 - Develop Final Art & Specs
Project Timelines: September - December
Payment Terms: 100% After completion of each round. NET 30 days.
About Us: Avlon is the world's leading manufacturer of Curly Hair Care products. Founded by Dr. Ali Syed, we have over 30 patents focused on curly hair. We are 100% POC & Family Owned. Based in Melrose Park, IL.