3D Mascot Set: "Share Heroes"

Design Brief

Design a set of 8 Mascots/Avatars for "Share Heroes"

Share Heroes are people who find and share great content with their friends. We consider them to be Superheroes of the content ecosystem and would like to reward them with beautiful 3D mascots.

Different Heroes share different kinds of content and hence their mascot/avatar must represent that. For example:

Radio Jockey: Someone who is up to date on the latest tracks that the world is rocking to, and makes sure to share them with their friends every opportunity that they get. Cinema Buff: Someone who doesn't miss sharing a single trending video with their friends.

Sample of a good mascot: https://dribbble.com/shots/6583065-3D-Character-Makata-The-AR-Girl

Detailed brief is available once we connect.