Design Brief

NFT artwork for blockchain startup

I am looking to hire an artist that can produce 5-15 unique SVG artworks for a blockchain project: https://cron.cat/

The idea is to award unique artworks to participants in the network as an added incentive.

Goals:

Theme Scenarios:

  • Founder - extremely rare, signifying leadership and development
  • Application - common, signifying commercial use cases, entrepreneurial-ism
  • Agent - common, signifying workforce, helpfulness, fun
  • Commander - rare, signifying social growth hacker, wield cool tools (think GitHub cat style)

Payment:

We have a blockchain-based entity (DAO) that has payments in cryptocurrency. No fiat currency can be paid for this job.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 24, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
