NFT artwork for blockchain startup

Design Brief

I am looking to hire an artist that can produce 5-15 unique SVG artworks for a blockchain project: https://cron.cat/

The idea is to award unique artworks to participants in the network as an added incentive.

Goals:

Produce unique cat-themed artwork

Artworks are semi-small but need to be SVG or PNG with transparent background

NFT Inspiration: https://paras.id/market/illustration

Branding/Assets: https://github.com/Cron-Near/cron-ui/tree/main/src/assets

Theme Scenarios:

Founder - extremely rare, signifying leadership and development

Application - common, signifying commercial use cases, entrepreneurial-ism

Agent - common, signifying workforce, helpfulness, fun

Commander - rare, signifying social growth hacker, wield cool tools (think GitHub cat style)

Payment:

We have a blockchain-based entity (DAO) that has payments in cryptocurrency. No fiat currency can be paid for this job.