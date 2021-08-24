Design Brief
NFT artwork for blockchain startup
I am looking to hire an artist that can produce 5-15 unique SVG artworks for a blockchain project: https://cron.cat/
The idea is to award unique artworks to participants in the network as an added incentive.
Goals:
- Produce unique cat-themed artwork
- Artworks are semi-small but need to be SVG or PNG with transparent background
- NFT Inspiration: https://paras.id/market/illustration
- Branding/Assets: https://github.com/Cron-Near/cron-ui/tree/main/src/assets
Theme Scenarios:
- Founder - extremely rare, signifying leadership and development
- Application - common, signifying commercial use cases, entrepreneurial-ism
- Agent - common, signifying workforce, helpfulness, fun
- Commander - rare, signifying social growth hacker, wield cool tools (think GitHub cat style)
Payment:
We have a blockchain-based entity (DAO) that has payments in cryptocurrency. No fiat currency can be paid for this job.