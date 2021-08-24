Web designer required for "Book Now"

Design Brief

Hi,

We have 1 property we rent in Istria, and I would like to generate more direct bookings, rather than from Airbnb, booking.com, etc.

We have our own website in Squarespace, but I now wish to: Add a "Book now" option, so our clients can book via our website, and pay a deposit. Currently, they send me an email, which I then respond to, but the whole system is laborious.

The "Book now" option will need to show current availability, our terms and conditions (which they can digitally sign), and then make a deposit payment.

As I guess we will have to use Paypal (unless you know someone we can use to accept credit card payments), then I would like clients only to pay deposit this way, and after I can request to the clients, that the balance is paid via bank transfer. This way I will save Paypal's commission on the total value of the rental and just pay their commission on the deposit.

I tried setting this up myself with Lodgify and Paypal but hit a brick wall.

So I need someone who has experience doing this.

Many thanks,

Ben