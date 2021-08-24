Back
Design Brief

Dashboard - UI

We are building a new platform in Brazil that allows users to host and manage courses online.

We need a designer to create our dashboard.

Prerequisite: A dashboard has been created before.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 24, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
