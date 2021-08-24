Fandiem design upgrade

Design Brief

Hi there,

We're looking to upgrade our current site design to make it cleaner, improve the website journey, and introduce a new NFT primary and secondary marketplace.

About Us:

Fandiem is a digital fundraising platform that gives fans the opportunity to donate to causes and win virtual & in-real-life experiences with their favorite musical heroes, world-class festivals & venues, athletes, and creators.

Fandiem is fueling the connection between the “passion marketplace” and non-profit fundraising.

We work collaboratively with our partners to produce unique prizes & experiences that celebrate the essential connection between talent and fans and create unforgettable moments.

We aid non-profits that our talent partners are personally passionate about with the goal of collectively supporting causes that can change lives.

Current site:

https://fandiem.com/

Pages needed to redesign:

Home Page

All Product/Contest page

Sweepstakes filter

Auction filter

NFT (possibly open up new site nft.fandiem.com)

Product pages

Sweepstakes & Auction

NFT (will have a minor change in design to show common NFT information)

Add To Cart

Public Partner & Customer profiles

About Us, Official Rules, Terms of Use, FAQ, How It Works, Past Winners

Site designs we like

https://dribbble.com/shots/16025014-Thrs-xyz-NFT-Marketplace

https://propeller.la/

https://dribbble.com/shots/15662344-Lyruna-NFT-Marketplace-for-Musicians

https://craft.network/

https://nft.thentwrk.com/

https://unitea.com/

https://www.omaze.com/

https://ethernity.io/