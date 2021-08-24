Fandiem design upgrade
Hi there,
We're looking to upgrade our current site design to make it cleaner, improve the website journey, and introduce a new NFT primary and secondary marketplace.
About Us:
Fandiem is a digital fundraising platform that gives fans the opportunity to donate to causes and win virtual & in-real-life experiences with their favorite musical heroes, world-class festivals & venues, athletes, and creators.
Fandiem is fueling the connection between the “passion marketplace” and non-profit fundraising.
We work collaboratively with our partners to produce unique prizes & experiences that celebrate the essential connection between talent and fans and create unforgettable moments.
We aid non-profits that our talent partners are personally passionate about with the goal of collectively supporting causes that can change lives.
Current site:
Pages needed to redesign:
- Home Page
- All Product/Contest page
- Sweepstakes filter
- Auction filter
- NFT (possibly open up new site nft.fandiem.com)
- Product pages
- Sweepstakes & Auction
- NFT (will have a minor change in design to show common NFT information)
- Add To Cart
- Public Partner & Customer profiles
- About Us, Official Rules, Terms of Use, FAQ, How It Works, Past Winners
Site designs we like
https://dribbble.com/shots/16025014-Thrs-xyz-NFT-Marketplace
https://dribbble.com/shots/15662344-Lyruna-NFT-Marketplace-for-Musicians