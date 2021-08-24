New SaaS Website

Design Brief

We are looking for an expert designer or team with SaaS website building experience to build a new website design with around 22 unique pages.

As a CMS, we are looking at webflow.

The development also can be discussed.

The homepage should contain product-led images/motions like:

https://www.spendesk.com/en/

https://clickup.com/

https://amie.so/

The structure:

Homepage

Demo form

About us

Contact us

Case studies (2-level)

Solutions (2-level)

Pricing

Features (2-level)

Integrations (2-level)

Help center

Security (2-level)

Status page

Alternatives

Blog (2-level)

Resources (2-level)

We have a mockup/brief for each page, so would like to find somebody to move fast with.