Design Brief

New SaaS Website

We are looking for an expert designer or team with SaaS website building experience to build a new website design with around 22 unique pages.

As a CMS, we are looking at webflow.

The development also can be discussed.

The homepage should contain product-led images/motions like:

https://www.spendesk.com/en/

https://clickup.com/

https://amie.so/

The structure:

  • Homepage
  • Demo form
  • About us
  • Contact us
  • Case studies (2-level)
  • Solutions (2-level)
  • Pricing
  • Features (2-level)
  • Integrations (2-level)
  • Help center
  • Security (2-level)
  • Status page
  • Alternatives
  • Blog (2-level)
  • Resources (2-level)

We have a mockup/brief for each page, so would like to find somebody to move fast with.

Project status
Closed
Date posted
Aug 24, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Illustration
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
