Design Brief
New SaaS Website
We are looking for an expert designer or team with SaaS website building experience to build a new website design with around 22 unique pages.
As a CMS, we are looking at webflow.
The development also can be discussed.
The homepage should contain product-led images/motions like:
The structure:
- Homepage
- Demo form
- About us
- Contact us
- Case studies (2-level)
- Solutions (2-level)
- Pricing
- Features (2-level)
- Integrations (2-level)
- Help center
- Security (2-level)
- Status page
- Alternatives
- Blog (2-level)
- Resources (2-level)
We have a mockup/brief for each page, so would like to find somebody to move fast with.