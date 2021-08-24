Back
Design Brief

Illustrations for repro rights website

Seeking freelance digital illustrator to create at least 10 images for use on an organization's website which focused on integrating abortion and sexual and reproductive health care into family medicine, using a reproductive justice framework.

Looking to commission colorful but realistic images of patients, physicians, options counseling, advocacy protests, didactic sessions, and aspects of the medication and procedural abortion process.

Emphasis on depicting a diversity of race/ethnicities, gender identities, and body types.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 24, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
