Finding/creating 30 illustrations

Design Brief

We need 30 illustrations for a new website project - we will use an existing illustration library. Where a suitable stock illustration is not available a composite image will need to be created from what is available. An example of a previous project that we completed using a similar method can be found here.

You will be required to find a suitable image library that matches the brand and then create the images based on the story we are telling. We have a small budget for the purchase of a library if a suitable free one cannot be found.

Images required

* 8 Hero images - must be exactly square, e.g. 600 x 600

* 12 Features and benefit images - must be 3:2 ratio, e.g. 600 x 400

* 10 How it works icons - square.

We need all final images as SVGs and also any additional edit files available.

Process:

We will communicate what each image needs to represent. You will find a suitable illustration library, that we will sign off on. You create 30 images to the required specs.

After an initial call to discuss requirements we would prefer to communicate and sign off images via Slack. We're based in the UK, with office hours from 9am to 6pm.

We are looking to spend a maximum of £500 for the 30 images.

Please apply with an example project that you think is relevant.