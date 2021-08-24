UI Designer - Mobile, TV, Web

Design Brief

UI Centric is an award-winning digital product agency based in London, New York, and Budapest.

uicentric.com

We pride ourselves on the quality of our digital products and have some of the world’s biggest brands as our clients including: Sony, Viacom, UEFA, BBC, Amazon, Google & Jaguar Land Rover.

The role would suit an experienced Junior or Middleweight Designer. You will be working on exciting digital products and projects across web, mobile, and TV screens. In a client-facing role, you will be working alongside our in-house team of UX specialists and developers – and you will be involved in various stages of projects, including research, concept generation, UI creation, maintenance as well as client presentations.

Role

The visual design of digital products that scale across different screens and platforms

Maintenance and improvement of existing products’ UI and their design systems

Working with UX designers and developers in a collaborative, energetic environment

Proactively thinking about interactivity and animation as part of the design process

Presentation of ideas both internally and externally to clients

Working well under pressure while maintaining attention to detail

Ability to function independently and in a team environment

Methodical documentation of designs for development handoff

Experience

Experience creating concepts and designs for user interfaces of digital products: responsive web essential, app experience desirable

Experienced with Figma: component creation, states/variants, theming, and auto-layout

Solid understanding of typography, hierarchy, layout, color, and general graphic design

Familiarity and experience with Design Systems and component-based design principles

Awareness of visual/interactive/motion design trends and principles

Able to focus on detail while rising above and seeing the bigger picture

Qualities

Thorough, organized, and conscientious

A creative problem-solver who considers the user’s perspective

A team player with a positive, friendly attitude who is not afraid to share ideas process driven with an obsession for detail, quality, and pixel perfection

Degree level qualification or demonstrable equivalent professional experience

Portfolio

We'd like to see a portfolio with at least 5 projects where you were responsible for the UI/ visual design. If you have app design experience, please include examples.



