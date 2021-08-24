Design Brief

We work in small, open, friendly, and highly experienced teams, creating products and services that people love, using our heads and hearts. We value individual creative thinking as highly as collaboration. Learn more about us at www.elsewhen.com.

About the role

We are looking for a freelance Senior Product Designer for an initial 4-week contract.

You’ll be working with us on helping to reimagine key areas of our website and creating some amazing new case studies.

You’ll collaborate with our growth team to create an intuitive experience that takes our service offering to the next level.

You’ll be working in a lean, agile process, and you’re expected to be proactive, plan, and manage your own workload with support from the wider team.

You must be an expert at working in Figma and creating/maintaining design systems, have a strong understanding of branding, and work closely with stakeholders to sign off.

Start date: ASAP

£300 - £400 a day

Remote role, outside of ir35, happy to speak to anyone within the UK or Europe only.

This is specifically an in-house contract hire, we are not looking for agency partners.



