Design Brief

Hello,

I want a digital design of a bedroom in Japanese style. But a half teenager/adult room (games console, computer, etc.).

Here is an example of the type of graphics I want: https://eugenebright.artstation.com/projects/qAQ6Jz

In addition, I would then like to make movement on the image like this for example https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GWyf-35QHI&t=2475s

Is it possible?

If it is possible, less than 2 weeks.