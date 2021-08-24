3D website Illustrations - max 4/5

Design Brief

Hello team,

First of all, wish you a nice day. Second, I am building our website from scratch and we want help from someone that can help us creating the 4/5 3D illustrations people say wow to. We are just starting and the image we give is important to us.

I understand that besides the assignment you want to get some purpose on your work so I want to tell you our mission. We are creating the marketplace to unlock founders from their startup, we teach them and support them through all the selling processes. We want to minimize the downside of becoming an entrepreneur, would you help us do it?

Best,

Toño