Design for Sleeknote T-Shirts

Design Brief

Hi there,

We are Sleeknote, a SaaS company that specializes in the next generation of intelligent popups. We are looking for a cool and unique design for our next round of company merch (T-Shirts and Hoodies). Check out our website www.sleeknote.com for our logo and color theme. Our T-Shirts will be dark green. We specifically had in mind a Pacman screen where The PacMan would be our Sleeknote logo, somewhere will be text ‘say goodbye to annoying popups’ and the ghosts will be popups.

More Info:

Our Vision: We create the most effective, non-intrusive, and personalized onsite engagement tool that turns visitors into customers.

What we do: Sleeknote helps online stores communicate with their visitors in a personal and intelligent way to turn these visitors into leads and customers.

Slogan: Say goodbye to annoying popups, say hello to Sleeknote.

Note: This is not a logo project, but a t-shirt design project

Thanks so much & we look forward to seeing what you come up with 😊