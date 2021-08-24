Dashboard fintech automation SaaS

Design Brief

Hello World!

We are looking for a designer/front-end developer to help us build out our B2B finance automation SaaS.

Here are a few useful things to know:

we already have a dashboard in the production

focus is on building out specific features, such as filters for large data tables, building a UI for users to create settings/rules, and general improvements in UX

you'll be working with a remote team, we use Github to manage everything :)

Here's what we are looking for:

React

Typescript

GraphQL, at least some basic knowledge, happy to help with this

Tailwind or chakra UI (we use chakra, this is a bonus, not needed :)

UX / UI and animations

Look forward to hearing from you and sharing more details if you're interested!

Best,

Frank