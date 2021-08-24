Design Brief
Dashboard fintech automation SaaS
Hello World!
We are looking for a designer/front-end developer to help us build out our B2B finance automation SaaS.
Here are a few useful things to know:
- we already have a dashboard in the production
- focus is on building out specific features, such as filters for large data tables, building a UI for users to create settings/rules, and general improvements in UX
- you'll be working with a remote team, we use Github to manage everything :)
Here's what we are looking for:
- React
- Typescript
- GraphQL, at least some basic knowledge, happy to help with this
- Tailwind or chakra UI (we use chakra, this is a bonus, not needed :)
- UX / UI and animations
Look forward to hearing from you and sharing more details if you're interested!
Best,
Frank