Design Brief

Dashboard fintech automation SaaS

Hello World!

We are looking for a designer/front-end developer to help us build out our B2B finance automation SaaS.

Here are a few useful things to know:

  • we already have a dashboard in the production
  • focus is on building out specific features, such as filters for large data tables, building a UI for users to create settings/rules, and general improvements in UX
  • you'll be working with a remote team, we use Github to manage everything :)

Here's what we are looking for:

  • React
  • Typescript
  • GraphQL, at least some basic knowledge, happy to help with this
  • Tailwind or chakra UI (we use chakra, this is a bonus, not needed :)
  • UX / UI and animations

Look forward to hearing from you and sharing more details if you're interested!

Best,

Frank

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 24, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
