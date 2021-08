Design Brief

Hi there,

We are a crypto news site looking for a communicative UI designer to have the About page redesigned.

The ideal candidate would need to redesign the webpage as well as making visual mockups, e.g. in Figma or Zeplin

This is a one-off project with the potential to work long-term for other UI initiatives.

If this interests you, please apply with your portfolio attached. Looking forward to hearing from you!

Vivian C.