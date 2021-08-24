Logo/Guidelines for Art Start-up

Design Brief

Hello,

I am looking for a logo and brand guidelines for an art tech startup. I have a very comprehensive brief and 1 clear logo direction that just needs polishing. Since it is primarily an online platform, I have fewer requirements for stationery guidelines but more on colours, links, icons, apps, motion graphics.

The project is bootstrapped some I am happy to discuss ideas. v. realistic deliverables. Again here I am looking at strong guidelines and directions, not assets production but for finishing the logo.

The objective is to pass these on to a development team so I will need a source file for the logo (.eps).

Thank you.