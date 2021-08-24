Awesome Banner Ads & SoMe Creatives

Design Brief

Hi there,

We are looking for an experienced Graphic designer/Art director that can help us with the creative execution of Facebook ads, Google ads, Organic SoMe Posts, and other graphic design that goes into our marketing.

You need to have a strong sense of visual design and experience creating ads for Google (HTML5) & Facebook. We also expect that you know how to work in the Adobe suite with some Motion Skills/Animation included - to fire up our content. We would like you to be self-driven, have the willingness to understand our brand, and work closely with our Chief Creative Officer and Digital Marketing Team.

It will be a big plus if you have experience in the beauty and personal care category.

Not agencies, we would like to have a strong relationship and build up knowledge with a freelancer.

We are a young vibrant brand called LastObject, which is dedicated to creating sustainable alternatives to single-use items. We've created LastSwab - the world's first reusable cotton swab and multiple other reusable products. We have already eliminated +2 billion single-use items and our ads (the ones you'll create) have been displayed hundreds of million times.

We really look forward to hearing from you!

All the best, Michael