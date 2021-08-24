Virtual product brands for market tests

Design Brief

We are Innohack, an innovation, design, and market research company and one of our services are our market tests. We create virtual brands to gain insights from real customers fast. Our credo is to test extremes and to test early.

We are looking for a network of freelancers who would be interested in doing such short and fun projects with us for future projects.

The deliverables within one to two weeks: Two-pack shot mock-ups and rough branding guidelines for two landing pages (logo, colors, fonts, visual elements from the packaging design).

You can see a reference project here: https://www.innohack.com/project/brand-validierung-emmi - we finalized these two brands within one week and then built the websites and set up the test in the second week.

If you are interested in working with us please send us your portfolio and your daily rates.



