Back
Design Brief

Healthcare WordPress Website

We are looking for a team or studio to create the web experience design and implement the same on a WordPress based website.

This is for a plastic surgery clinic and will have about 40 pages. A total of 6-7 unique designs for the pages will be needed like:

  • Homepage
  • Various procedures performed pages (around 30)
  • Medical conditions pages (around 10)
  • About us page
  • Contact us page
  • .Blog archive page and blog page
  • Gallery page
  • 1-2 specific pages related to technology, etc.

The homepage needs to have 4-5 banners related to specific treatments. The website needs to have a payment gateway, appointment scheduling forms, and quite a many custom plugin implementations. The layout and design recommendation will be provided in the discovery calls during the development stage.

Some competitors are:

https://www.skinnovationclinics.com/, and https://kaesthetics.in/

This will be an ongoing project as there will be some more pages added, content changes made regularly on a monthly basis. Hence would need maintenance of the website as well.

Looking for an eye for good design and partners we can work with for the long term.


Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 24, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Illustration
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
Data?1629786073&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner