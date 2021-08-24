Healthcare WordPress Website

Design Brief

We are looking for a team or studio to create the web experience design and implement the same on a WordPress based website.

This is for a plastic surgery clinic and will have about 40 pages. A total of 6-7 unique designs for the pages will be needed like:

Homepage

Various procedures performed pages (around 30)

Medical conditions pages (around 10)

About us page

Contact us page

.Blog archive page and blog page

Gallery page

1-2 specific pages related to technology, etc.

The homepage needs to have 4-5 banners related to specific treatments. The website needs to have a payment gateway, appointment scheduling forms, and quite a many custom plugin implementations. The layout and design recommendation will be provided in the discovery calls during the development stage.

Some competitors are:

https://www.skinnovationclinics.com/, and https://kaesthetics.in/

This will be an ongoing project as there will be some more pages added, content changes made regularly on a monthly basis. Hence would need maintenance of the website as well.

Looking for an eye for good design and partners we can work with for the long term.



