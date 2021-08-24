Back
Design Brief

Mobile UI design for Pet application

We’re working on a pet app and we’d love to collaborate with you!

We can share more details as we start working. We are open to working with an agency or individuals.

Have a good portfolio for application design? Let’s chat!

We’re looking for someone who:

  • Has experience designing native apps for mobile and has shipped work on the App Store and Play Store
  • Has experience creating animated prototypes (the specific software isn’t essential, but if you’re not familiar with easing functions, this likely isn’t a good fit)
  • Has a solid visual design portfolio, preferably with examples of icon work (selection and creation)

Would you please share relevant portfolio examples for consideration?

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 24, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
