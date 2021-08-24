Mobile UI design for Pet application

Design Brief

We’re working on a pet app and we’d love to collaborate with you!

We can share more details as we start working. We are open to working with an agency or individuals.

Have a good portfolio for application design? Let’s chat!

We’re looking for someone who:

Has experience designing native apps for mobile and has shipped work on the App Store and Play Store

Has experience creating animated prototypes (the specific software isn’t essential, but if you’re not familiar with easing functions, this likely isn’t a good fit)

Has a solid visual design portfolio, preferably with examples of icon work (selection and creation)

Would you please share relevant portfolio examples for consideration?