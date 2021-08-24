Design Brief
Mobile UI design for Pet application
We’re working on a pet app and we’d love to collaborate with you!
We can share more details as we start working. We are open to working with an agency or individuals.
Have a good portfolio for application design? Let’s chat!
We’re looking for someone who:
- Has experience designing native apps for mobile and has shipped work on the App Store and Play Store
- Has experience creating animated prototypes (the specific software isn’t essential, but if you’re not familiar with easing functions, this likely isn’t a good fit)
- Has a solid visual design portfolio, preferably with examples of icon work (selection and creation)
Would you please share relevant portfolio examples for consideration?