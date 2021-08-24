Back
Design Brief

CryptoZak

I need a profile picture for my Crypto Business setup on Twitter

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 24, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
  2. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
39ec105ea84389c821960cbce7c799b1
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner