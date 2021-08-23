Need A Shopify Store Built

Design Brief

I Need a Beard Oil Shopify store built for my brand.

I'm going to need customized pictures of black me with beards

Customized pictures with a nice background and the beard oil in front

I need a customized landing page that must have these 3 things:

Add to cart button must be the branded color Have a trust badge 2-3 Gif of a black man using beard oil Custom product pictures Minimum 2 -3 pictures

Here are the total pages I'm going to need: