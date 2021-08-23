Back
Design Brief

Need A Shopify Store Built

I Need a Beard Oil Shopify store built for my brand.

I'm going to need customized  pictures of black me with beards

Customized pictures with a nice background and the beard oil in front

I need a customized landing page that must have these 3 things:

  1. Add to cart button must be the branded color
  2. Have a trust badge
  3. 2-3 Gif of a black man using beard oil
  4. Custom product pictures Minimum 2 -3 pictures

Here are the total pages I'm going to need:

  1. Home Page
  2. Landing page
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Terms & Services
  5. Refund Policy
  6. Order Tracking
