Design Brief

Web Design for NFT project

I am looking for a web designer for a new NFT project.

It Will only involve a few pages but I need someone who can design something fun that appeals to the crypto crowd.

Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Aug 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
