Design Brief

Print Design - 2022 Productivity Planner

Seeking a talented graphic designer with expertise in print design, particularly within the scope of a productivity planner.

The feel of this planner will be sophisticated, feminine, chic, and professional.

The project currently consists of the following customized pages:

  1. Front & Back Cover Pages, Monthly Calendar (2-page spread) + 7 Unique Daily Pages + Ad-Hoc pages
  2. Front & Back Cover Pages, Monthly Calendar (2-page spread) + 6 Unique Weekly Pages
Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Aug 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
