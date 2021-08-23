Design Brief
Print Design - 2022 Productivity Planner
Seeking a talented graphic designer with expertise in print design, particularly within the scope of a productivity planner.
The feel of this planner will be sophisticated, feminine, chic, and professional.
The project currently consists of the following customized pages:
- Front & Back Cover Pages, Monthly Calendar (2-page spread) + 7 Unique Daily Pages + Ad-Hoc pages
- Front & Back Cover Pages, Monthly Calendar (2-page spread) + 6 Unique Weekly Pages