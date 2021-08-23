Logo/branding for roller skate shop

Design Brief

I am looking for someone who has immediate availability to create a logo and branding on a tight timeline. This is for an e-commerce roller skate shop but will be expanding into a physical location soon as well.

Looking for something fun and modern. I will also need a design for the website and some print marketing items/package stuffers. I can send over a long dump of ideas to inform your design, but also welcome free creativity.

My budget for the logo and branding is $300-400. The budget for the website design is around $2000, but I am happy to discuss the price/terms.