Back
Design Brief

Logo/branding for roller skate shop

I am looking for someone who has immediate availability to create a logo and branding on a tight timeline. This is for an e-commerce roller skate shop but will be expanding into a physical location soon as well.

Looking for something fun and modern. I will also need a design for the website and some print marketing items/package stuffers. I can send over a long dump of ideas to inform your design, but also welcome free creativity.

My budget for the logo and branding is $300-400. The budget for the website design is around $2000, but I am happy to discuss the price/terms.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Aug 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x00005578e86d9af0>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner