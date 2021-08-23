Mobile App UI - New dating app feature

Design Brief

We’re adding a new feature to our dating app and we’d love to collaborate with you on a prototype!

In short, we’d like to add a “rewind” feature – similar to what you might find on Tinder – that allows daters to undo an accidental swipe or pass.

Have experience creating interactive prototypes for mobile apps? Interested in collaborating with a dating app? Let’s chat!

We’re looking for someone who:

Has experience designing native apps for mobile and has shipped work on the App Store and/or Play Store

Has experience creating animated prototypes (the specific software isn’t important, but if you’re not familiar with easing functions this likely isn’t a good fit)

Has a strong visual design portfolio, preferably with examples of icon work (selection and/or creation)

Please share relevant portfolio examples for consideration.