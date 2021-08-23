[Pending] Brand Refresh and New Website

Design Brief

Notice: We have received enough proposals and are not reviewing new proposals. Thank you for your interest!

Look for a branding expert for a brand refresh. Bonus if you can also design captivating websites because we also want to redesign our home page.

We are a virtual event startup for weddings and other personal events. The goal for the brand refresh is to highlight our premium video quality and amazing user experience and make our brand more inclusive for other non-wedding events, and for business users.

Looking to get the brand refresh done in two weeks. And another 3 weeks for the website design (3 pages, we will provide the wireframes)