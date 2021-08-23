Back
Design Brief

[Pending] Brand Refresh and New Website

Look for a branding expert for a brand refresh. Bonus if you can also design captivating websites because we also want to redesign our home page.

We are a virtual event startup for weddings and other personal events. The goal for the brand refresh is to highlight our premium video quality and amazing user experience and make our brand more inclusive for other non-wedding events, and for business users.

Looking to get the brand refresh done in two weeks. And another 3 weeks for the website design (3 pages, we will provide the wireframes)

Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Aug 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
