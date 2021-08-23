Design Brief
Nonprofit Logo
Looking for a script logo that reads "Dreams and Ladders" similar to the LA Dodgers font, with the ribbon under the words coming from the "s". I would like the ribbon to have "FOUNDATION" inside of it.
