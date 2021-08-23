Back
Design Brief

Nonprofit Logo

Looking for a script logo that reads "Dreams and Ladders" similar to the LA Dodgers font, with the ribbon under the words coming from the "s". I would like the ribbon to have "FOUNDATION" inside of it.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Aug 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Data?1629759170&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner