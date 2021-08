Design Brief

Goal: Create a continuous loop 10-second 3D transparent video for permanent display as motion art on an e-commerce website.

Concept: Think James Turrell meets Mark Malta. Capture the brilliance, luminosity, and polychromatic nature of light as it is refracted within a diamond. Create a shape/shape with biomorphic movement, and hyper-realistic light rendering.

Finishes/Textures: Smooth refracted light, chrome.

I can send sample visuals for reference.