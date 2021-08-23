Logo Refresh

Design Brief

Hello, I'm looking for a designer to create a new logo for my healthcare and fitness platform (www.spry.fit).

We will be launching the platform in October 2021 and require a logo pack to include:

Horizontal wordmark

App Icon

Files in multiple colours: white/ black/ semi transparent (watermark)/ color.

Files in multiple formats: AI/ SVG/ PNG.

We have some initial designs - I'm open to a full rebrand or adaptation of what we have.

Ideally, you have experience in branding consumer apps in the fitness and healthcare industry.

Bonus points if you've designed web assets for older audiences.