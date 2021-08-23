Back
Design Brief

Logo Refresh

Hello, I'm looking for a designer to create a new logo for my healthcare and fitness platform (www.spry.fit).

We will be launching the platform in October 2021 and require a logo pack to include:

  • Horizontal wordmark
  • App Icon
  • Files in multiple colours: white/ black/ semi transparent (watermark)/ color.
  • Files in multiple formats: AI/ SVG/ PNG.

We have some initial designs - I'm open to a full rebrand or adaptation of what we have.

Ideally, you have experience in branding consumer apps in the fitness and healthcare industry.

Bonus points if you've designed web assets for older audiences.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Data?1623775178&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner