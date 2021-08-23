UI/UX design of an app for Influencers

Design Brief

Hello!

My name is Ramzi. I am building an app for Influencers (also called Creators) to manage their work better.

ABOUT INFLUENCERS

Those are the people with 5000+ followers on Instagram, TikTok, etc who are building some following and creating content.

They are becoming more and more heard and it is a big industry

THE INFLUENCER APP

Our goal is to focus on giving influencers the tools they need to run their presence and do their work better and better

We strongly believe in that segment of influencers and that they don't have tools tailored for them

We believe that if we build a good platform for them, they will be able to grow and partner with brands better and a good company can emerge

WHERE WE'RE AT NOW

The idea is still in the idea phase.

We have done customer interviews and identified their pain points as well as what solution and features we want to build for them.

We also prioritized these features and will be starting with two of them first for a V1/MVP.

THE 2 FEATURES WE PRIORITIZED FOR AN MVP

Giving actionable tips to influencers on their social media presence and how they're doing, all using the analytics/Insights we get from Instagram. We realized that these influencers are not very data and numbers-savvy. So we have ideas to simplify it for them and focus it on just tips and actions. We have scoped this one well in more detail which we can discuss on a call of course. A communication dashboard where we will manage their DMs, comments, and emails across all social media platforms and help them centralize it in one place, segment with labels (i.e. brand communication versus follower, etc.), and auto-answer in a personalized way (like MailChimp did for email marketing) at scale.

YOUR HELP

I am looking for someone very skilled in UI/UX who has smart ideas of how to structure the app, design the flow, design the features, build mockups, iterate them, build high-fidelity prototypes on Figma or others to pass on to the development team to start developing.

Even though I have an eye for UI/UX and I am quite knowledgeable in the space because I read a lot and I built my tech company before, I want someone who knows much better than me and can lead the design of this app, challenge my way of thinking, innovate in the design, but also follow modern UX and UI patterns, super trendy/modern app, not violate design conventions, etc, etc.

I am looking for someone to start this week if possible and commit significant time to push this design-forward so that we can start giving to the developers something in 2 weeks or so.

If things go well, this can be a long-term opportunity because the work will be continuous and we will need to be building designs of several pages and many features, not only these 2 MVP features mentioned above. But even these 2 are not quick at all.

If you think you have the experience, let's talk more and I will tell you much more of course.

Thanks and talk soon hopefully!

Ramzi