Hair Oil Packaging for Brand Refresh

Design Brief

I am in need of a designer who can help us refresh our brand and packaging.

Bona Blends Beauty is a science-based, nurturing, and health-conscious brand. Each ingredient is hand-picked, mixed, and tested by a CEO/formulator who wants the best for her customers like she wants the best for her daughters.

Balance and symmetry are omnipresent in nature, and we strive to mimic that in our lives. To manifest healthy, glowing skin and hair, we need our beauty care to be all-natural, chemically balanced, and intentional. Bona Blends Beauty achieves that and more with hand-picked, plant-based ingredients, and we want our packaging to reflect that in a modern, vibrant way.