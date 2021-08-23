Back
Design Brief

Crypto wallet

My team and I are searching for a UI/UX designer for our new project.

We are looking for someone who knows the crypto environment and has experience with crypto wallets.

Feel free to contact me!

Kerem.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Aug 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
