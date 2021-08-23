Sleep Startup looking for MVP website

Design Brief

Summary of Scope

Oriel aims to be the first and only marketplace for sleep, becoming the definitive platform that hosts sleep-related products, apps, doctors, and specialists, with an in-built diagnostic Q&A that helps users assess their conditions and make better purchase decisions.

You log in, take a test, and we tell you what you have, and what you need to get fixed.

Oriel is a spinout from Oxford University with an exciting trajectory for future collaboration.

We want to build an MVP to test our value proposition by creating a website with a diagnostic function (ideally a chatbot style Q&A, or a Typeform quiz, that users can take to learn about their sleep), and marketplace, directory function that provides leads to third party vendors and specialists.

The key is to keep things lean and simple - adapt and use existing icons, animations, templates if available, rather than building everything from scratch.

Notes:

Fresh, simple, light

Multiple pages, scrollable

Responsive – On the computer, phone, and tablet.

Social media friendly

Logo to be provided by us, fonts and colors need to be chosen

Functionalities to include:

A quiz that offers personalized product recommendations based on a Q&A ‘diagnostic’. UI to be similar to Ada Health App. We create the chat conversation rules, you select the chatbot provider. Canvas for displaying recommended items to buy - with link to Amazon below. Subscription section (like a Contact form) – where users can provide the contact details. Directory of specialists

Draft User Journey Map:

https://miro.com/welcomeonboard/MHdJUkpBRldZeXpvUnRpT3BtNXh0WmpQekpsVGZZcXZNakR5dXJPbHE2eU5MWHRqS3NQMlBQZmZTV215ZE1uVnwzMDc0NDU3MzU4OTk2NTQyNDQw

Visual Inspiration:

https://picnicallergy.com/ - very close to what we want. Our site would also add a directory of sleep specialists.

https://evens.com/ - love the bold simple graphics

https://www.shleep.com/

https://indicius.com/

https://sandlandsleep.com/

https://beondgroup.com/case-study-category/health/ - love the header text gradient treatment - the rest is mediocre





Your Response:

In your response please give an indication of fees, timeframe, and examples of relevant work you have done.















