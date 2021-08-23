Company deck improvements
Current company PowerPoint/case study templates require improvements, design constraints include existing company logo, background color. Prefer to stick to the current color theme unless compelling reason to change.
The company is consulting - providing professional services. Unable to share customer references.
Have custom designed icons in a specific color scheme.
Slide template, determine
Background - will provide
Color scheme - will provide
Separate designs/templates for
Slides with 3 (bullet) points
Slides with 4 (bullet) points
Slides with6 (bullet) points
Comparison table (2 columns, 3 columns)
Separator slide (to divide sections)
End slide
Heavy Text slide
Infographic slide
Flowchart slide
Text-box only flowchart slide
Determine for the slides
Font, size, style, color
Slide Title
Slide sub-title
Slide Main Text
2nd level text
3rd level text (no 4th or more level text)
Slide image caption
Paragraph spacing
Text box spacing
Line spacing
Any questions please feel free to ask.
Thanks. Ee BIn.