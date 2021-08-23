Back
Design Brief

Business Partner Wanted - Graphic Design

Hi, I am looking for an entrepreneur with epic design skills to partner with me on my next business project.

I am looking to start a new golf/lifestyle clothing brand and need someone with design skills to create our brand and clothing designs.

Must have a love/obsession for golf and business. I want to change the image of golf, it's time for a change.

Looking to offer a share in the business in return for your skills and endeavors. If this sounds like something you are interested in please get in touch. Open to discuss and negotiate terms.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Aug 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
523b21d1cb08d4fff6443695efc07cdf
