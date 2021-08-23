Business Partner Wanted - Graphic Design

Design Brief

Hi, I am looking for an entrepreneur with epic design skills to partner with me on my next business project.

I am looking to start a new golf/lifestyle clothing brand and need someone with design skills to create our brand and clothing designs.

Must have a love/obsession for golf and business. I want to change the image of golf, it's time for a change.

Looking to offer a share in the business in return for your skills and endeavors. If this sounds like something you are interested in please get in touch. Open to discuss and negotiate terms.