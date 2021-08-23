Looking for illustrator who loves comics

Design Brief

I'm very excited to be hiring for my new team working on comic-style illustrations to be used as stock illustrations for websites. Think Beetle Bailey or Hagar the Horrible if you are looking for style references.

What I'm mainly looking for is someone who is self-motivated and driven. I want to give people minimal instruction and watch the go. If you don't need or want handholding and are looking for a job that will turn into a full-time gig, let's talk.

Please give examples of your work, bonus points if it's something you've done just for fun. Too few people do anything for fun these days.