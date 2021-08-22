UI/UX/Graphic design for a mobile app

Design Brief

Hi there!

I'm looking for an experienced UX/UI designer to professionalize an iPhone application outline in Balsmiq. This is a one-time project to launch the application, and once live I'll be looking to use the same designer for additional features inside the application.

Ideally, I would like someone that can do graphic design as well (logos, icons, fonts/style guide, etc.).

This is a relationship application for couples to connect and complete challenges together.

There will need to be a content management system designed for this as well that allows me to add/remove challenges.

Thank you!