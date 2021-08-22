Design Brief

Hi there!

We need a logo for a networking group for lawyers. Concept is a small group of attorneys who share referrals and socialize together, very tight-knit. Want to have some fun and play up the idea of joining almost a secret society of sorts, a professional networking group, but with a dangerous side. As such, thinking of some version of a snake, skull, maybe lightning bolt for logo. Clean, modern. Logo needs to be cool enough as a stand-alone image that we can put it on an amulet, ring, or hats. What symbol would you use for a secret group of lawyers who do business and party together?